Aspen Technology (AZPN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Aspen Technology to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Aspen Technology has set its FY20 guidance at $3.47-3.89 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $134.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.49 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Aspen Technology to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $140.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.27. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $88.41 and a one year high of $142.68.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZPN. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.83.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $269,854.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,878.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

