Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 1,210 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,228,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,290,000 after purchasing an additional 42,066 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,794,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,657,000 after purchasing an additional 31,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,721,000 after purchasing an additional 61,609 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 301,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,999,000 after purchasing an additional 144,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth $56,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $871,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,870.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total value of $6,971,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,522,305.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $9,237,665. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.00.

MKTX stock opened at $370.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $374.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.58. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 0.17. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.15 and a 1-year high of $421.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 40.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

