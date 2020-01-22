Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Position in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 136,644 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 414,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,032,000 after buying an additional 91,524 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 29,605 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

GIL stock opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $739.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Desjardins upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

