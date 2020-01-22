Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,219 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 123,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 62,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ally Financial by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,891,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,614,000 after acquiring an additional 621,898 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Ally Financial by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 254,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 100,422 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLY opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.36%.

ALLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $68,659.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,252.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

