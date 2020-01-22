Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,602 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in McKesson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in McKesson by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCK opened at $155.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.21. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $110.52 and a twelve month high of $156.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.11, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.60. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday. UBS Group cut shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.70.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

