Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,297 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,481,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,257,000 after purchasing an additional 672,259 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,804,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,970,000 after purchasing an additional 300,044 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1,201.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 179,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,617,000 after buying an additional 165,353 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 633,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,512,000 after buying an additional 143,764 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,539,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

SRE opened at $157.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.42 and a 200 day moving average of $144.41. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $111.47 and a 12 month high of $158.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andres Conesa purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $147.26 per share, with a total value of $294,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at $699,337.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SRE. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.70.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

