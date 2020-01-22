Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.35 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,788 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 451.6% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 97.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMN. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

NYSE:EMN opened at $75.71 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $61.22 and a 1-year high of $86.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

