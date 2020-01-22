Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 90.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,884 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Chubb by 13.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 646,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,237,000 after buying an additional 79,129 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Chubb by 51.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 90,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after buying an additional 30,469 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 86.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Chubb by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CB opened at $152.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $128.58 and a 1-year high of $162.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $226,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,658 shares of company stock worth $29,210,599. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

