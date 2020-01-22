Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 100.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,302.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,276,000 after purchasing an additional 561,317 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 721,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,318,000 after purchasing an additional 498,352 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after purchasing an additional 392,806 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 945,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,625,000 after purchasing an additional 280,241 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RCL opened at $129.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.55.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 787,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360 over the last three months. 13.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

