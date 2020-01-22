Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total transaction of $1,138,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,323.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total value of $6,404,208.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,275,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $41,624,681 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Argus set a $180.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.21.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $177.88 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.72 and a 52 week high of $182.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.94.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

