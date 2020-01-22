Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,924 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.32% of Agilysys worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agilysys by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,703,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,044,000 after purchasing an additional 185,201 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agilysys by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,876,000 after purchasing an additional 53,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Agilysys by 16.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 83,486 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Agilysys by 335.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 222,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Agilysys by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AGYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. National Securities started coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

AGYS opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $666.70 million, a PE ratio of -53.03 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $40.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.17 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

