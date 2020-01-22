Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian M. Hermelin bought 1,010 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $18,285,000.00. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE:SUI opened at $157.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.17. Sun Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $104.19 and a 52 week high of $166.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.10.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

