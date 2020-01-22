Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 96.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 148,826 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.27.

NYSE TMO opened at $337.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $235.90 and a one year high of $341.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

