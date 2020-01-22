Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.10 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 170,768 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 71.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 404.0% during the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on XEL shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.09.

Shares of XEL opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $66.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.60.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.