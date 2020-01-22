Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 225.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,079 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.27% of Aegion worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEGN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 67.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Aegion by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aegion in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. AXA purchased a new position in Aegion in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Aegion by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEGN stock opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $687.78 million, a PE ratio of -75.79 and a beta of 2.16. Aegion Corp has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $308.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.82 million. Aegion had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aegion Corp will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AEGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Aegion in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

