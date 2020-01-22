Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.57 Million in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,309 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of Independent Bank Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark K. Gormley sold 366,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $21,623,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens cut shares of Independent Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $53.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average is $54.23. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

