Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $2.11 Million in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of ALLETE as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 7.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 3.5% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Madeleine W. Ludlow sold 1,200 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $95,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 6,000 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $481,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $83.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.86 and its 200-day moving average is $84.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ALLETE Inc has a 12-month low of $73.87 and a 12-month high of $88.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). ALLETE had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ALLETE Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALE. Guggenheim raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.43.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

