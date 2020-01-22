Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 40.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,491,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $117,410,000 after buying an additional 717,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,036,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $95,982,000 after buying an additional 101,002 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,789,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $84,306,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,713,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,188,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 864,211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.53.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $5,803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $115,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,350.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,564 shares of company stock worth $28,663,820 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average is $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $61.65.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 61.26% and a net margin of 17.66%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.