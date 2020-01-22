Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 24,213 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 417.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,213 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Henry Schein by 101.3% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at about $184,000.

HSIC opened at $69.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.80 and its 200 day moving average is $65.59.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HSIC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $6,075,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,260,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Brons sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $121,899.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,236.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,655 shares of company stock worth $8,373,585 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

