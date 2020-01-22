Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 80,550 Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 147.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,550 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of TRI Pointe Group worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 82,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1,165.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 105.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 515,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 264,388 shares during the last quarter.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPH. JMP Securities lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $16.53.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.49 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRI Pointe Group Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.