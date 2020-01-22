Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 93.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Humana by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,202,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $364.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $361.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.36. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $225.65 and a 1 year high of $376.39.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

In related news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,978,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $316.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.75.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

