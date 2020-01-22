Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 196.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,740 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.49% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 55.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 112.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 201,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 106,280 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 153,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

CTMX stock opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.74.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.62% and a negative net margin of 163.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTMX. Wedbush lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

