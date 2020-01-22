Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 33,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,744,000 after purchasing an additional 34,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.31.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $267.76 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.84 and a twelve month high of $281.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.17.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

In related news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $260.23 per share, for a total transaction of $260,230.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $845,747.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.