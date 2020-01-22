Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,634 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 323,046 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 481,125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,177,000 after acquiring an additional 25,065 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 21,434 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 32,220 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 42,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $115.59 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

