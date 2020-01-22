Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,244 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 135,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 71,104 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $88,070.00. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.55.

NYSE:WEC opened at $97.67 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $69.76 and a 12-month high of $98.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.03.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.66%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

