Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,411 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,337 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 46.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,443,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,988,000 after acquiring an additional 778,230 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 95.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 63.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 240,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,950,000 after acquiring an additional 93,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.9% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM stock opened at $82.66 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.38%.

CM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.