Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 30,016 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,016 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ameren by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,150,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,560,000 after buying an additional 365,135 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,231,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,068,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,265,000 after buying an additional 79,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE opened at $80.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.53. Ameren Corp has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $80.85.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AEE. UBS Group raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.56.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

