Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 327,212 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 399,583 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 327,212 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $1,404,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 229.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,460,368 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,177 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 86.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,559,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422,966 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $2,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KGC opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of -0.15.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $877.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KGC shares. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

