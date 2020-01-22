Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 97,335 Shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,335 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 354.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 1,244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QGEN. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.55.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -274.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average is $35.55. Qiagen NV has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.98 million. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen NV will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

