Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Holdings in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Southern Copper by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,825,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,318,000 after buying an additional 774,578 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,111,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,945,000 after buying an additional 155,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,258,000 after buying an additional 15,195 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth $18,171,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 431,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after buying an additional 20,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCCO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Itau Unibanco downgraded shares of Southern Copper to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

In other news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 12,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $473,114.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southern Copper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.64.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Southern Copper had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

