Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,728 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,314,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,479,841,000 after purchasing an additional 248,075 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Eversource Energy by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,429,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,093,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496,179 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,214,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,778,000 after purchasing an additional 356,359 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eversource Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,742,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,742,000 after purchasing an additional 106,535 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Eversource Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,533,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,496,000 after purchasing an additional 177,124 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.79.

NYSE:ES opened at $89.80 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $66.68 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.81.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

