AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 7,475 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 7,475 ($98.33) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,900 ($103.92) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,200 ($107.87) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,300 ($109.18) to GBX 8,810 ($115.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 6,235 ($82.02) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,876.43 ($103.61).

AstraZeneca stock traded down GBX 84 ($1.10) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 7,740 ($101.82). 477,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a one year high of £727.50 ($956.99). The stock has a market cap of $102.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,583.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,200.50.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

