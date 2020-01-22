ATBCoin (ATB) Price Up 18.4% This Week

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One ATBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, TOPBTC, HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. ATBCoin has a market cap of $54,377.00 and $40,193.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,615.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $341.02 or 0.03958324 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00636327 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016074 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000419 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ATBCoin Profile

ATBCoin (ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, YoBit, TOPBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

