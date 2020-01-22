ATC Coin (ATCC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.75 Million

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $1,152.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00670250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007817 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00032823 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000530 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 376,159,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com.

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

