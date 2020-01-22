ATLANT Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $372.00 (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 29% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One ATLANT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, YoBit and Mercatox. ATLANT has a market cap of $1.33 million and $372.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ATLANT has traded down 28.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ATLANT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $282.66 or 0.03297994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00201440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00029557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00127116 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT’s genesis date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio.

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Exrates, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATLANT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATLANT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.