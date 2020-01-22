Atomic Wallet Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,328.00 (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $633,843.00 and $1,328.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,021,035 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

