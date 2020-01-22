Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Insider Guy Cavet Sells 6,919 Shares

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) insider Guy Cavet sold 6,919 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $103,093.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,187.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 177,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,224. Atreca has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.75.

Get Atreca alerts:

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atreca will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 261.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Atreca in the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Atreca in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.53.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.