AT&T (T) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AT&T (NYSE:T) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AT&T to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.90. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $281.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

