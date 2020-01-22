Auctus 1-Day Volume Reaches $641.00 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $282,994.00 and $641.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Auctus has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Auctus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Auctus Token Profile

Auctus launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,855,815 tokens. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

