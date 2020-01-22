Augur (REP) Price Reaches $13.96 on Top Exchanges

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Augur has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. Augur has a market cap of $153.60 million and $24.17 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can now be purchased for $13.96 or 0.00161034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Zebpay, Bitbns, Binance and BX Thailand.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $304.71 or 0.03513958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00204651 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030440 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00130539 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, Mercatox, ChaoEX, CoinTiger, Binance, GOPAX, Gate.io, Zebpay, Upbit, Poloniex, Liqui, Bitsane, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Crex24, IDEX, Cryptopia, Kraken, Bithumb, Livecoin, Cobinhood, Koinex, Gatecoin, ABCC, AirSwap, BX Thailand, HitBTC, DragonEX, Bitbns and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

