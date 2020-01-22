Aurora Trading 3.6% Lower This Week (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Aurora has a total market cap of $9.89 million and approximately $908,031.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aurora has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Aurora token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Bitinka, Kucoin and CoinEgg.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.95 or 0.05482469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026739 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033680 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00128043 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io.

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Indodax, Bitinka and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

