Authorship Trading Down 7.6% This Week (ATS)

Authorship (CURRENCY:ATS) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, Authorship has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Authorship token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network and LATOKEN. Authorship has a market cap of $6,171.00 and $3.00 worth of Authorship was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.19 or 0.03558041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00204052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030436 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00130057 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Authorship Token Profile

Authorship was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Authorship’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,971,428 tokens. Authorship’s official website is authorship.com. Authorship’s official Twitter account is @authorship_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Authorship

Authorship can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Authorship directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Authorship should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Authorship using one of the exchanges listed above.

