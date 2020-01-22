Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY20 guidance at $6.10-6.21 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP opened at $176.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $177.60. The firm has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.11.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.