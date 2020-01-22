Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Lifted by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,243,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,145 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 2.9% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.29% of Automatic Data Processing worth $211,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

ADP stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.66. The stock had a trading volume of 578,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $177.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.55 and a 200 day moving average of $166.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

