Avery Dennison (AVY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Avery Dennison to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Avery Dennison to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $130.52 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $94.99 and a one year high of $134.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Avery Dennison news, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $821,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

