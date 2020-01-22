Axe (AXE) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.31 Million

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Axe has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axe has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00005833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Hotbit and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003178 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,211,944 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

