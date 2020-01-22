Axis Capital (AXS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Axis Capital to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.73 million. Axis Capital had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Axis Capital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $61.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.65. Axis Capital has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is 85.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Axis Capital from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

