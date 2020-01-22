Axis Capital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AXS)

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,371 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,859% compared to the typical volume of 70 call options.

AXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Axis Capital from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axis Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

NYSE:AXS opened at $61.43 on Wednesday. Axis Capital has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.65. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.29.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($1.21). Axis Capital had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axis Capital will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,242,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,637,000 after purchasing an additional 30,240 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Axis Capital by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,331,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,652,000 after acquiring an additional 812,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Axis Capital by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,104,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,861,000 after acquiring an additional 195,344 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Axis Capital by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,706,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,448,000 after acquiring an additional 608,021 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Axis Capital by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,096,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,036,000 after acquiring an additional 249,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

