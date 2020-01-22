Axos Financial (AX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $124.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Axos Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

NYSE:AX opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.29. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $33.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.99.

AX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.