Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.55.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZRE shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 16.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 20.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 16.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,791,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,897,000 after purchasing an additional 249,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 64.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 72,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

AZRE stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.38. The company had a trading volume of 52,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $493.30 million, a PE ratio of -137.54 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $13.38.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.60 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. Analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

